CHICAGO — An online connection led to a special commission between a Chicago-area musician and the first known Black woman violin-maker in the country.

“I had never ever considered the hands that would go into making my instrument and that I could have an instrument made by hands that were similar to mine,” professional fiddle player Anne Harris said.

Harris launched a successful GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the commission with Nashville-based luthier, Amanda Ewing. After connecting on social media, the two developed an instant bond and met in person for the first time, earlier this year.

The violin will be finished in the fall.

Ewing hopes her journey as an instrument maker will inspire others.

“I am excited about introducing my face into this world for little brown girls and black girls to see to plant a seed of interest,” said Ewing.

WGN’s Gaynor Hall and photojournalist Ted Parra report in this WGN-TV Cover Story.