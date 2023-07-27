CHICAGO — It’s a story WGN Investigates has been following for years. Mark Diamond is facing federal charges accused of scamming elderly homeowners and leaving families on the verge of losing their most valuable assets.

“This was devastating to generations. This is generational wealth being robbed,” said Rev. Robin Hood, who witnessed the impact of the scheme on his own family.

In April, Diamond’s co-defendant Cynthia Wallace struck a plea deal indicating she will cooperate with federal authorities.

In this WGN-TV Cover Story, reporter Gaynor Hall and photojournalist Vince Tagle talk with families who are still waiting for justice.

For more information on fraud prevention and education resources for homeowners visit: https://homeowner-education.law.northwestern.edu/