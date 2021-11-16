Meet the final two contenders for a south suburban casino

East Hazel Crest/Homewood and the village of Matteson all vying for a licenses

There is a battle happening for a new casino in the south suburbs.

The Illinois Gaming Board reviewed proposals from four locations then narrowed them down to two.

The combined villages of East Hazel Crest and Homewood and the village of Matteson are in the running.

The village presidents had a lot of reasons why their community should be chosen.

“It will be the best revenue generator. The most traffic is there on I-80,” Village of Homewood mayor, Rich Hofeld said.

“We’re right off of I-57 and Lincoln Highway. Everyone knows where the old Lincoln Mall stood. It’s just the perfect site,” Village of Matteson president, Sheila Chalmers-Currin said.

The Wind Creek Casino proposed for Homewood and East Hazel Crest would cost $440 million dollars. It will bring a 4-star diamond hotel with restaurants, bars and an entertainment center. It will also bring 1,300 slots and 56 table games. It is expected to employ 800 people with permanent jobs.

Meanwhile, the South Suburban Casino Matteson would be built just six miles south of the other potential casino location.

It would be located at the former Lincoln Mall site, off of Lincoln Highway and I-57. It would have a hotel, indoor pool and spa, an indoor golf facility, event center, upscale restaurants and a multi-cultural heritage exhibit. It would house 1,300 slots and 42 table games.

Also, it would bring more than 600 permanent jobs to the area.

The benefits of building a casino will go beyond the three potential villages.

Forty-two neighboring towns will see 3% of the money wagered after winning bets are paid.

The Illinois Gaming Board is expected to make its final decision at the beginning of 2022.