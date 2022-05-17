Carlos May's jersey name and number is also his birthday

CHICAGO — May 17 is an average Tuesday for most of us, but for one former Chicago White Sox player May 17 became a date with history.

Carlos May, a two-time All Star for the White Sox, is the only player in Major League Baseball history to wear has ever had his birthday on his back.

He was born on May 17, 1948. When he was called up to the big leagues for the Sox in 1968, he was given No. 17 by the team’s equipment manager, so the back of his jersey read “May 17.”

“They picked my number for me,” May said. “So, when I came to spring training, at first, they gave me No. 29. But when I came up to the big club, they gave me No. 17. I was just glad to be there. They could’ve given me 100 – I was in the big league and that’s what I wanted.”

May played nine years with the White Sox. He was a two-time all-star who batted left-handed, and threw right-handed, even after a mortar accident in the U.S. Marines cost him his thumb.

He was a key member of the memorable ‘72 Sox when superstar Dick Allen won the A.L MVP award and the Sox made a thrilling run at the division title, before finishing second.

“We had a heck of a year that year, ’72. It was just an awesome year,” May said.

May turned 74-years-old Tuesday and told WGN’s Mike Lowe he has one wish for his birthday: “Another one,” he said.