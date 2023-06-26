CHICAGO — Riccardo Muti, the revered Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director, is stepping down after 13 years leading one of the world’s finest ensembles – but he’s not retiring. In fact, next year he’ll be back conducting with the CSO.

“I will come back,” Muti said. “Title or no title. What is important for me is to make music with this great orchestra and for the public of Chicago.”

But this week does mark the end of an era. Before his farewell concert Tuesday in Millennium Park, he reflected on his remarkable tenure with the CSO. From the moment he walked on stage as the music director of the orchestra, he has been trying to teach audiences about the importance of listening.

“This is a sort of mission I am bringing around the world,” Muti said.

The legendary conductor said the art of active listening is fading, as we become distracted by our devices, and separated by our smart phones.

“People especially of the new generation spend a lot of times watching things and not thinking,” Muti said. “I’m very depressed to go in a restaurant to see the father, the mother, the children — all four — with a telephone. It’s no communication, so they don’t think anymore. This can be a big danger for the future.”

But, he said, nothing focuses the mind, and replenishes the spirit like music. “Mankind will need to recover the real essential elements of the soul and the spirit,” he said.

After 13 seasons at the helm of the world-renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Muti will wave his baton one last time as music director in a free “Concert for Chicago.” It’s a gift to the city in keeping with his longstanding desire to spread the joy of music by performing free concerts open to the public.

“Music as a universal language that can bring all of us together,” said Stephanie Jeong, the CSO’s associate concertmaster. “He just has this charisma.”

Every time he steps on the conductor’s podium, the 81-year-old towers with authority. “A lot of the impact of a music director comes from the presence on the podium, and the kind of attention that he draws, and even demands,” said Bill Buchman, the CSO’s assistant principal bassoonist.

“When you move the arms,” Muti said, “you don’t move the arms to make a show, you should move the arms to keep the orchestra together, to give indications about the dynamic, about tempo, expressions, but also about what you have in your brain.”

He carries the history of classical music in his brain, a subject he has mastered over the six decades since he attended a prestigious ten-year conservatory in Naples, Italy.

“A conductor should be somebody who has studied very, very, very seriously,” he said. “Generally, Conductors today are involved in making a show on the podium and less to really make music, and the musicians of the orchestra are the ones who suffer more because generally in the world, the quality of the orchestras is going up and the level of the conductors is going down.”

Muti said he feels a genuine connection with the people of Chicago, in part because of the straightforward nature of the city.

“The people are more direct in their relationships with one another,” he said. “There are some cities where people think they come from – I don’t speak of United States, but generally – people that think they come from a special old world of aristocracy. In Chicago, it’s Midwest, people are much more concrete and sincere.”

Muti is the tenth music director in the CSO’s 132-year history. He is known for his demanding style, intense rehearsals, and paternal instincts.

“In theory, (a conductor) should be like a father.” He said. “In a sense, it’s not enough to say to have a relationship with a musician just to say, ‘it’s too loud, it’s not too loud, it’s sharp, it’s flat.’ That is not enough to create a human relationship between a conductor and his musicians.”

His reputation attracted some of the finest musicians in the world to Chicago. “He’s left his imprint on the orchestra in almost uncountable ways,” Buchman said.

Tuesday’s concert at Millennium Park is Muti’s final one as music director. It’s free and open to the public, thousands are expected to attend.