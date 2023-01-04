CHICAGO — After more than two decades in office, Jesse White will soon retire as the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois.

WGN recently sat down with White to talk about his accomplishments and the ups and downs of his distinguished career in public service.

“My attitude and mission was to run the office like a business and restore some integrity and put it in a state where people can be proud,” White said. “And every day, I worked toward that end.”

On Jan. 9, White will be replaced by Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, the former Illinois Treasurer.

White has held the office since 1998.

