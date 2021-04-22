Inside Mayor Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West Program

This story airs Monday April 26 on the WGN News at 9

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West is a program aimed at reviving some of Chicago’s neighborhoods that have struggled for decades.

Lightfoot made it one of her signature initiatives when taking office in 2019.

Her goal is to combine the resources of city departments and community and corporate partnerships to lift up neighborhoods on the south and west sides.

Some of Chicago’s mayors before Lightfoot have made similar promises of investment, hoping it would create new industry, better housing and jobs.

In the 1990’s the federal government awarded Chicago with $100 million dollars for projects and grants.

Now years later, many of the same problems still exist or have worsened.

The question remains: can Mayor Lightfoot’s program spark revitalization in the communities that need it most?

