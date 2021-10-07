Great Chicago Fire showed city’s strengths but also revealed some difficult truths

In many ways the story of the Chicago Fire is as remarkable as the well-known myths surrounding the disaster and recovery.

In 1871, Chicago was the fastest growing city in the country. It was home to the stockyards and to bustling industry. It was also the railroad hub of America.

The fire started in Catherine O’Leary’s barn on October 8, 1871. The fire swept across the downtown and the city’s North Side. It destroyed virtually everything its path, leaving the city looking like ancient ruins.

And within 20 years, it was all rebuilt. The city now had a population that had more than tripled to a million people.

The calamity revealed the city’s strength and resilience. But it also revealed some difficult truths.

“In a kind of darker way, it also reveals and deepens some of the existing class and social tensions of the time as well,” author Carl Smith said.

The Great Fire in Chicago: Group of Refugees in the Street, drawn by C.S. Reinhart, published in Harper’s Weekly, October 28, 1871.

Orgies in the Doomed City: Men and boys drinking from the casks of a burning liquor store. After the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The reading room of the Fifth Avenue Hotel- discussing the news from Chicago, 1871.

Illustration titled The Burning of Chicago during the Fire of 1871.

Fire of 1871- The Burning of Chicago (bridge scene)

The destruction of Chicago due to the Fire of 1871. The first picture published after the Fire.

Lithograph titled the Fire Escape. Illustration features a group of women and children trying to escape a burning building during the Chicago Fire of 1871.

Broadside for Chicago Day at the World’s Columbian Exposition world’s fair, Chicago, Illinois, October 9, 1893.



Lithograph depicting the Great Chicago Fire in Chicago, Illinois, October 8th, 1871.

View of Court House from Ruins on Clark St, Great Chicago Fire

Lithograph depicting the burning of the Tremont House on Dearborn Street during the Chicago Fire of 1871.

Illustration of a bird’s-eye view of the city of Chicago on fire during the Fire of 1871. Looking west from Lake Michigan.

Bell said to have hung about the neck of Mrs. O’Leary’s cow at time of Chicago Fire, October 8, 1871.

Front view of a Chicago Fire Department fire marshall helmet used during the Chicago Fire of 1871.

Image of fused stack of tea cups recovered after Chicago Fire of 1871. View 1 of 3.

Clump of blue and white pearl clothing buttons fused together with mortar.; Relic of Chicago Fire, 1871.







