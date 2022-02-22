Facing fibroids as a Black woman: What you need to know

Black women are two to three times more likely than white women to develop uterine fibroids.

Why? No one really knows.

What we do know is women with fibroids can develop symptoms including debilitating pain, heavy bleeding, and swelling in the abdomen. Fibroids can also affect fertility.

Melanie Parker, 32, recently spoke to WGN News about the issue.

“I think it is just creating that awareness by sharing. The more we share, the less shameful it feels to others,” she said.

More information at Fibroid Foundation

WGN reporter Gaynor Hall shares more on Parker’s recurring battle with fibroids and ovarian cysts and the hope-restoring treatment she received from Dr. Magdy Milad at Northwestern Medicine’s Center for Complex Gynecology.

“She really has gone through a lot and the key has been to prioritize fertility for her,” said Milad.