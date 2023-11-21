CHICAGO — President Joe Biden’s recent executive order on artificial intelligence aims to maximize AI’s benefits while also addressing risks.

AI can have some great perks, like early illness detection. But it’s not all good and there are some serious concerns about privacy, bias and job displacement that come with it.

Artificial intelligence is a machine that can perform human tasks autonomously when trained on data.

Data are the ingredients or puzzle pieces to describe and teach AI programs how to understand the human world. Algorithms are like formulas that provide the recipe to guide computer programs in processing and making sense of data, enabling them to perform a task.

Cybersecurity expert Roman Eng is working on his Ph.D in Explainable AI.

“Now you can actually have the chatbot see, it can hear you and it can actually talk,” Eng said.

You’ve probably heard of Open AI’s Chat GPT. Similar to a search engine, a chatbot allows you to type a prompt. Once the prompt is entered, the chatbot responds.

Eng took his tech skills to the Schaumburg Township District Library.

He loads in PDFs of two books and asks the AI program to summarize them.

In just over 20 seconds, the program produced a summary.

From medical advancements, like helping doctors find cancer sooner, to quickly doing recurring and challenging tasks, AI is helpful but challenges do exist.

Through Open AI’s web version, you can ask the chatbot to describe it.

“There are definitely two sides to this,” Eng said.

An AI’s ability to explain an image can be helpful, but Eng said eventually AI will be able to share precise details about a photo, like identifying a personal address.

“Just be careful what you upload, just be careful what you post,” Eng said.

Posting pictures on social media is something we do all the time. Seems harmless, but maybe it’s not. Kashmir Hill is a New York Times technology reporter and author of “Your Face Belongs to Us.” The book focuses on facial recognition technology powered by new types of AI. It also highlights Clearview AI, a facial recognition company Hill uncovered in 2020.

This tiny New York startup called Clearview AI scraped billions of photos from the public internet and social media sites without anyone’s permission to create an app that can identify people and find all the places they appear on the internet.

Hill said Clearview AI has worked with thousands of law enforcement agencies who have used their facial recognition technology to help solve cases.

“Clearview AI is a search engine that uses only publicly available images accessible on the internet and is only used by law enforcement and government agencies as an after-the-crime investigative tool,” the company said. “We are proud of our record of achievement in helping government and law enforcement agencies solve heinous crimes, such as crimes against children and seniors, financial fraud and human trafficking.”

According to Hill, the company received cease and desist letters from companies like Facebook and LinkedIn where images were scraped.

“I think part of the reason those companies haven’t sued is that this is kind of a legal gray area,” Hill said.

When it comes to facial recognition technology, Hill says Illinois has the strongest law in the country. In 2008 lawmakers passed the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Biometrics are your unique identifiers like, face prints, fingerprints and iris scans.

Illinois’ robust law requires businesses to notify residents when they use facial recognition. They’ve got to explain what it’s being used for and who can access it.

“They have to get your written consent for all of these things,” Rebecca Glenberg, a senior supervising attorney at the ACLU of Illinois, said.

Glenberg worked on a monumental ACLU lawsuit filed against Clearview AI accusing the company of violating the 2008 Illinois law.

According to the ACLU, in a May 2022 settlement, Clearview AI was banned nationwide from making its face recognition database available to individuals and private businesses. The company can still offer its image collection to law enforcement, except in Illinois, where they are prohibited from sharing with police agencies for five years.

The ACLU said in the settlement Clearview AI also agreed to maintain an opt-out form allowing Illinois residents to upload a photo and fill the form out to ensure their images will be blocked from appearing in Clearview’s search results.

Clearview AI said its “opt-out program is fully compliant with Illinois law, the terms of our settlement with the ACLU and the law of any state that has an opt-out requirement.”

“What was really significant here I think is we were able to use a state law to put the brakes on this huge corporation,” Glenberg said.

Along with privacy, bias in AI is a concern too. Data science professor Renée Cummings is a criminologist, criminal psychologist and an AI and data ethicist working to make AI equitable.

She said the hope is for more diversity across the tech industry to reduce bias in the curation of data used to build AI.

“The challenge is that our data collection has been a bit lethargic and our data collection does not really reflect the realities of who we are,” Cummings said.

Cummings said biased data negatively impacts communities of color at alarming rates.

“We’re seeing challenges in criminal justice where we’re using algorithmic decision-making systems that are creating these zombie predictions that are overestimating the risks of Black and brown defendants,” Cummings said.

Cummings said AI tools, like facial recognition, are less accurate on dark-skinned individuals and and women because it was trained on white and light-skinned men.

According to a Gender Shades study, up to 77.4% of people in a mainstream data set are male and up to 96.4% of those are lighter skin males.

“Dark-skinned women and women in general don’t do well with facial recognition technology there have been several cases where individuals have been wrongfully arrested,” Cummings said.

AI ethics in education is a big deal as well.

Nadia Pesch, a senior at Lane Tech, said she’s familiar with classmates using Chat GPT to cheat.

“I pretty much had every teacher saying ‘Don’t use Chat GPT, we’re getting software that will be able to detect it’ and I still had peers saying I’m still going to use it,” Pesch said.

Computer Science teacher Robert Berg said spotting plagiarism should become easier for educators.

“There are certain ways that when you understand how the generative AI produces certain things and as teachers will get better and better at pinpointing that,” Berg said.

A Goldman Sachs report predicts manual labor industries like physical maintenance, repair and construction will experience only a 10% impact from artificial intelligence.

Education, computer programmers, sales, marketing and management could see up to 50% of their jobs performed by AI. While office administration and legal remain the most exposed to having at least 30% of their jobs being replaced.

While employment shifts are painful, Eng says technology creates more jobs than it destroys.