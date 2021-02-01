Confronting Chicago’s history of segregation

CHICAGO — A revered Chicago institution is wrestling with its past.

“I think the restrictive covenants are critical to understanding the level of segregation that we still see in Chicago today,” said Daniel Greene, president and librarian at the Newberry Library.

In this WGN-TV Cover Story, Reporter Gaynor Hall and Photojournalist Bradley Piper take a closer look at one of the tools that fueled segregation in Chicago and how the library is acknowledging its own history.

“I think its really impossible for us to move forward without having a full reckoning of the past,” said Mary Pattillo, the Harold Washington African American Studies and Sociology professor at Northwestern University.

“Truth matters deeply to us here,” Greene said.

