March is Women’s History Month and Nexstar and WGN are recognizing the great contributions women have made in our community.

She was a Chicago soul singer and a prolific songwriter.

Born in 1942, Barbara Acklin moved from California to Chicago with her family as a young girl.

From the halls of Dunbar High School to the sanctuary at Big Zion Baptist Church, she found her voice.

Acklin got her first big break after taking a job as a secretary at Brunswick Records in 1966. Her vocals oozed with soul on songs like “Love Makes a Woman.” She was also a writer behind smash hits for Jackie Wilson and the Chi-Lites.

“Barbara was a genius in our career,” said Marshall Thompson, the last surviving original member of The Chi-Lites.

Acklin’s family is on a campaign to make sure her contributions to music are celebrated for generations to come.

“She may be gone, but her music will live on and on and on,” Said Samotta Acklin, who is working on a book and a one-woman play to pay tribute to her mother’s legacy.

