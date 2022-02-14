Art or vandalism? A look at graffiti in Chicago

CHICAGO — Art or vandalism? When it comes to graffiti, the law is clear about defacing property without consent, but it’s a risk some writers choose to take.

Some graffiti writers that recently spoke with WGN News have evolved from teens illegally writing on the streets to professional artists now showcasing their work mainstream.

But some continue to defy the law, using anything from expressways to trains and new construction as canvasses of expression.

Chicago street art can turn the mundane into bold, bright masterpieces. Murals brighten areas all across the city.

And then there’s graffiti that is considered illegal when painted without consent.

The artist known as Flash ABC works with Project Logan, a space in which artists can legally show off their work.

“There are artists that won’t come and do permission walls, but you’ll see them doing trains, you’ll see them up on the rooftops,” he said.

Some tags may hardly be legible. But clear or not, most grab drivers’ attention during expressway commutes.

Graffiti artists that spoke to WGN News said creating highway graffiti, especially downtown, is something like an art gallery for artists as heavy traffic passes through the heart of the city.

Jose Rios is the Illinois Department of Transportation Region 1 engineer. He said how quickly the graffiti is removed depends on the situation. But he said there is extra effort to get rid of graffiti that’s offensive or blocking a traffic sign. On a larger scale, Rios said the state collaborates with the city for two nights before every major holiday to clean up expressway graffiti.

“Unfortunately what we have seen is sometimes truly the same night we are removing graffiti from the location … when our staff comes back there’s already somebody tagging it,” he said.

Some graffiti writers say their work is considered a multi-layered form of artistic expression.

It’s evolved from 1970s and ‘80s hip-hop culture. One writer, who WGN News is identifying as “J” said he likes to push it.

“You might get chased,” he said. “Some people get caught.”

For some, creating graffiti gets the writer’s adrenaline going.

“Sometimes you’ll go on a spree and you’ll go out all night for like three, four nights straight or like go in the daytime and do stuff,” J said.

When it comes to writers, getting to those seemingly impossible, dangerous, hard-to-reach places can take “teamwork.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” J said. “And some people are just machines by themselves too.”

Westside-born and raised artist Slang, whose work is rooted from graffiti, has worked for big-name media companies like Warner Brothers and Viacom. He can create a piece in just 15 seconds.

“Graffiti is kind of the juxtaposition of every art form,” he said. “Almost every artist has a different reason directly for doing it.”

He said creating graffiti is like a two-edged sword for those vandalizing property.

“I know a lot of graffiti writers that actually own property now,” he said. “(They) own businesses, companies. (They have) trucks out on the street rolling and still love graffiti and are upset if some of their trucks get hit.”

Chicago Streets and Sanitation commissioner Cole Stallard encourages writers to find permissible ways to express their talent and says about 25 crews are dispatched to remove graffiti each day.

“It’s steady,” he said. “I’ve been involved with graffiti for some time and it’s pretty steady. You’re going to get anywhere between the 90,000 to 110,000 jobs pretty regularly throughout the year.”

The City of Chicago’s graffiti removal budget this year is $4.4 million dollars. And in 2021 IDOT’s Region 1 spent more than $550,000 to remove graffiti. For some perspective, an IDOT official said that’s money that could have been used to buy three trucks for snow removal.

To report graffiti, city residents are encouraged to call 311 or fill out a form on the city’s Streets and Sanitation website. The city’s goal is to get graffiti down in two to three days.