Renaldo Hudson went from death row to freedom and he’s using his art, faith and unwavering hope to help others.

“I can never give Mr. Peterson his life back, but I can be an example for everyone I come into contact with that beauty can come from ashes,” Hudson said.

Hudson, 58, is now serving as the education director for the Illinois Prison Project.

Last month, an exhibition called “Truth and Beauty in the Hard Places” featuring his paintings wrapped up at the Logan Center for the Arts.

More on Hudson’s work can be found on his website.

“There are so many things we can learn from Renaldo,” Jennifer Soble, executive director of the Illinois Prison Project, said. “But I think the most important lesson that Renaldo’s story teaches us is the power and capacity for growth for change, and most importantly the immense potential for good.”