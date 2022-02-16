A trailblazer on gridiron, man raising awareness of rare disease with same grit, determination

Eric Lueshen is no amateur when it comes to telling his story.

He’s made his living touring the country, telling his story as an out gay athlete and sowing the seeds of acceptance and inclusion.

The latest chapter in his story, in many ways, is his toughest.

“I was close to dying,” Lueshen said.

In July 2021, Lueshen was diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a rare bone infection. The disease causes bone and tissue to die off. If left unchecked, it could lead to death.

In his struggle to survive, through major surgery and rehabilitation, Lueshen pulled from his past challenges to get through the pain.

Lueshen broke barriers as one of the first openly gay athletes in Division I football.

His time as a placekicker for the University of Nebraska in the early 2000s was met with opposition from many. In that time, he recalls the exclusion and harassment by others on the team, including players and coaches—as well as the community.

“Radio stations would have an hour-long discussion about, ‘Is Nebraska ready for an openly gay football player?’” Lueshen said. “They wouldn’t mention my name but it was about me and it was heavily homophobic.”

It was in those challenging moments, Lueshen says he found his courage to be genuine and work hard.

“By being myself, I ended up earning the love and acceptance and respect from my teammates and my coaches,” he said. “Even the ones who bullied me. In fact, they became some of my biggest supporters.”

After Nebraska, Lueshen went on to earn his Ph.D. from UIC.

With his business, LGBT SportSafe, Lueshen now speaks on inclusion and diversity in sports and other areas.

With his diagnosis, Lueshen’s income stopped, so he could heal. It doubled the stresses he faces every day.

“When you face a serious medical issue when you’re a gig worker and self-employed, it’s completely devastating,” Lueshen said. “I never could have imagined the costs associated with this. I have well over $100,000 in just medical bills.”

Shortly before his surgery, Lueshen began a GoFundMe campaign, hoping his story would inspire hope in others and allow to offset his mounting medical bills.

His progress is cataloged on his Instagram.

“I’m put in this experience for a multitude of reasons,” he said. “To show that ‘Yeah, we can go through tough times, feel the negative emotions, the sad but also find gratitude in those experiences and the lessons in those experiences. By letting our own light shine, we unconsciously allow others permission to do the same.”