CHICAGO — The Chicago School fire that stunned the nation happened 65 years ago Friday. Our Lady of the Angels fire took the lives of 92 children and three nuns.

In part one, we heard from some of the survivors.

Now a look at the lasting impact of the tragedy.

On December 1st, 1958, 200 firefighters from across the city rushed to Our Lady of the Angels school. Despite all their efforts they were fighting a losing battle. The inferno had won.

Less than two months prior, this document shows Our Lady of the Angels had passed its fire inspection, but the school had been grandfathered in with fire codes from 1949.

At 11, Luci Mordini escaped by falling out of her classroom window, 25-feet below. She was hospitalized for 24 days with burns to her arm and back.

“We were in one of the rooms that had the fire on two sides,” she said.

Not long after the fire, the work began to prevent this from ever happening again.

Sweeping changes in the fire codes were enforced in schools throughout the U.S. including automatic sprinklers, fire resistant building materials like concrete instead of wood, fire doors on every level and accessible fire alarms on every floor. It wasn’t just the codes that had a lasting impact. For a handful of survivors, it was a call to public service.

Student Beth Troka was only 7-years-old. She escaped the fire unharmed, but she never forgot the images of firefighters carrying lifeless young bodies from the school. She became a Chicago police Sergeant, retiring after 32 years.

“I always wanted to help people. That’s for sure. I just always had this need to help people,” she said. “Once I became a police officer I met a lot of former students from Our Lady of the Angels. I worked with a lot of men, not many women, .. who had been there.”

Steve Dumovich was one of several Our Lady of the Angels survivors who chose firefighting as a career.

“That was one of those defining moments in your life when things change,” he said.

Dumovich spent 24 years with the Mount Prospect Fire Department and six more as Wilmette’s Fire Chief.

“In connection with the school fire, I felt I kind of had a debt to repay,” he said.

And for the family of James Raymond, the janitor initially blamed for the fire then later hailed as a hero; his name lived on in a scholarship. For five years, The James Raymond Scholarship was awarded to children of Chicago Firefighters. Son, Thomas and granddaughter, Debbie, a Norridge Trustee, were involved.

“It was really good to be able to get together,” Thomas Raymond said. “It would be like a reunion to have these things to get this money and have a purpose for it. It was a good purpose to have.”

“When it was named after him, that was almost felt like one way of honoring the good that he did do,” Budnik said.

Among the recipients, 32-year old Scott Thiel who became a Naperville Firefighter-Paramedic.

“I’m definitely deeply appreciative of the Raymond family,” he said. “The impact on me is crazy. I probably wouldn’t be in Naperville and possibly not even a firefighter if it wasn’t for that scholarship and getting that degree.”

Ron Sarno lost a brother and a sister. Much of his adult years were mired in drugs and alcohol. But he overcame his demons and has mentored others struggling with addictions.

“I’ve raised a couple of great kids, adult children now,” he said. “I have three grandchildren. I’m retired now from a successful furniture business. I’m 75-years-old now and reasonable happy.”

Overcoming an unimaginable loss and trauma, survivors of Our Lady of The Angels fire share an unbreakable bond of friendship and healing. Old friends and new connected forever to that fateful December day 65 years ago.

There was a settlement between the families and the Chicago Archdiocese but some of the survivors believe more should be done. They‘ve suggested everything from a formal apology from the archdiocese to a plaque along the Chicago River commemorating the victims. So far, none has materialized. In the meantime, an anniversary mass is set for this Sunday at Our Lady of the Angels Church.