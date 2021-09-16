2 years after murder, family awaits answers and justice

She was a mother of two daughters, a sister and a friend. Nikisha Stevenson was 29-years-old when she was shot and killed in 2019.

Two years after the family was forced to say goodbye, their wait for justice and closure continues and emotions remain.

“It would just be nice to feel like my sister hasn’t been forgotten and that’s how we feel,” Asia Winston, Stevenson’s sister, said.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Stevenson was getting a ride home from a friend – Darvell Murry. Two masked gunmen jumped out of a Dodge Charger and opened fire at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue, killing them both.

Frustrated, Stevenson’s family maintains that there has been no communication from the detectives on the case and no arrests have been made.

“(She was) so goofy, so sweet and kindhearted. And my sister was definitely at the wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately, it cost her life,” Winston said.

But what continues is chatter on social media about who exactly is responsible for her death.

“We do know, pretty much, most of the people who played a part of it and police do as well,” Winstons aid. “They’re basically telling us, ‘yeah we have an idea and we’ve been talking to people but without a witness, there’s pretty much nothing we can do.'”

Stevenson leaves behind two young girls, who the family says miss their mother terribly.

“I will never stop fighting for justice for my sister and I will always tell her story,” Winston said.