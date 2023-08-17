CHICAGO — A barrier-breaking part of Chicago baseball history is reunited and sharing their memories.

In August of 1959, the Tuley Park Comets finished an undefeated season becoming the first Black team to win the Chicago Park District Little League Championship.

“It was magical. It was exciting,” said Robert Collins. “It was all you could dream for as a 12-year-old.”

Former teammates and lifelong friends recently reunited at the park to celebrate the anniversary of their win.

“There’s nothing like what we had. What we had and what we still have,” said Edward Thompson III, whose father coached the team. “We’ve been bonded for life.”

1959 2023

Gaynor Hall, photojournalists Bradley Piper and Ted Parra report in this WGN-TV Cover Story.