Courts: Man killed 1, wounded 2, in South Austin after plea to stop shooting gun on July 4

CHICAGO — New details have emerged after a Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting one woman and wounding two men in South Austin on Independence Day.

Calvin Gonnigan, 34, allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Janina Ford and wounded two men at a gathering on July 4 after being asked to stop firing a gun into the air while children played, according to prosecutors as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Gonnigan, a convicted felon, was triggered by the request and threatened the group before going inside a nearby apartment building, the Sun-Times wrote.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Concealed carry holder witnesses triple shooting in South Austin, shoots alleged gunman

He later returned and shot a 32-year-old man and grazed a 50-year-old man.

A witness with a concealed carry permit fired back, striking Gonnigan in the hip and arm, police said.

Prosecutors say Gonnigan retreated to the apartment. As Ford and others tried to help the 32-year-old man, Gonnigan returned, allegedly killing her after a confrontation. He then allegedly stood over the 32-year-old victim and shot him several more times.

The man survived. He remains in critical condition.

Gonnigan is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm and two counts of attempted murder. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

