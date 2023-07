(Stacker) — While significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, unemployment rates remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from April. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Illinois using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in May 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain. County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted.

#50. Lee County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,288 people (652 unemployed)

#49. Coles County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,665 people (862 unemployed)

#48. Jackson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 26,174 people (1,051 unemployed)

#47. Whiteside County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 27,364 people (1,107 unemployed)

#46. Williamson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 29,940 people (1,195 unemployed)

#45. Ford County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,295 people (260 unemployed)

#44. Wayne County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,043 people (288 unemployed)

#43. Clark County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,233 people (298 unemployed)

#42. Logan County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,174 people (453 unemployed)

#41. Iroquois County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 12,060 people (499 unemployed)

#40. DeKalb County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 53,387 people (2,199 unemployed)

#39. Fayette County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,622 people (401 unemployed)

#38. Jefferson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,963 people (669 unemployed)

#37. St. Clair County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 121,922 people (5,131 unemployed)

#36. Montgomery County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 10,936 people (471 unemployed)

#35. Lake County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 359,264 people (15,463 unemployed)

#34. Marshall County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 5,047 people (224 unemployed)

#33. Massac County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,305 people (236 unemployed)

#32. Union County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,943 people (306 unemployed)

#31. Bureau County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,782 people (700 unemployed)

#30. Marion County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,268 people (711 unemployed)

#29. Kane County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 262,278 people (11,496 unemployed)

#28. Rock Island County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 66,443 people (3,019 unemployed)

#27. Lawrence County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,898 people (227 unemployed)

#26. Mason County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,874 people (270 unemployed)

#25. Saline County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,202 people (419 unemployed)

#24. Christian County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,054 people (594 unemployed)

#23. Fulton County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,553 people (673 unemployed)

#22. Stephenson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,325 people (929 unemployed)

#21. Henry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,362 people (1,078 unemployed)

#20. Hardin County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,462 people (68 unemployed)

#19. Putnam County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,972 people (140 unemployed)

#18. Clay County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,502 people (257 unemployed)

#17. Perry County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,611 people (362 unemployed)

#16. Ogle County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,615 people (1,127 unemployed)

#14. Edwards County (tie)

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,327 people (115 unemployed)

#14. Stark County (tie)

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1-month change: No change

— 1-year change: Up 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,357 people (115 unemployed)

#13. LaSalle County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 50,792 people (2,478 unemployed)

#12. Peoria County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1-month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 81,742 people (4,011 unemployed)

#11. Johnson County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,054 people (203 unemployed)

#10. Franklin County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,396 people (772 unemployed)

#9. Knox County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,514 people (968 unemployed)

#8. Kankakee County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 50,803 people (2,554 unemployed)

#7. Alexander County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,777 people (92 unemployed)

#6. Vermilion County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1-month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 31,457 people (1,636 unemployed)

#5. Gallatin County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1-month change: Up 0.9 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,962 people (106 unemployed)

#4. Macon County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1-month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1-year change: No change

– Total labor force: 44,723 people (2,437 unemployed)

#3. Winnebago County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.8%

— 1-month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 129,879 people (7,594 unemployed)

#2. Boone County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.5%

— 1-month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1-year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 24,454 people (1,588 unemployed)

#1. Pulaski County

– May unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.8%

— 1-month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1-year change: Up 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,634 people (111 unemployed)