EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New details have been released following the death investigation of Vicky White, the Alabama corrections officer who helped an inmate escape.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Vicky and Casey White were caught more than 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

On Tuesday night, Casey White returned to the jail he escaped from.