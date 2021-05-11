Youth age 12 to 15 can now be vaccinated at Chicago-operated sites starting Thursday

CHICAGO – The City of Chicago announced Tuesday that all city-operated vaccination sites offering Pfizer vaccine will be open to youth age 12 to 15 starting Thursday.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for that age group and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to grant full approval on Wednesday.

“Like adults, all youth age 12 and older are encouraged to get the vaccine,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “Current data show that the vaccine is safe and effective in children, and it not only protects our kids, but also their families and our communities.”

Chicago-operated vaccine site appointments for Thursday can be booked now through the city’s call center at 312.746.4835 or through www.zocdoc.com/vaccine.

All vaccine sites will accept walk-ins for 12 to 15 year olds. A parent or guardian must accompany any minor under age 18. Unvaccinated parents and guardians will be encouraged to receive a vaccine as well.

No appointment will be necessary, although pre-registration is encouraged.

The following City-operated vaccination sites with Pfizer will be open to youth age 12 and older: