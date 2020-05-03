‘You are risking first responders’ lives’: CPD shuts down multiple parties amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO – Police have shut down multiple parties this weekend as the weather warms up.

After holding a press conference Saturday on the West Side to address rumors of at least six planned parties, Chicago police broke up two parties Saturday into Sunday. Police said they also shut down multiple parties Friday night.

“Going to a party during this pandemic is reckless and the height of foolishness,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

People were dancing in the street near Lexington and Albany Saturday night, CPD said.

Police broke up another party at Jackson Boulevard and Campbell. No arrests were made at either party. Around 150 people were reportedly present at each one.

“We lost officers to the COVID-19. For a silly party, you are risking first responders’ lives,” CPD Supt. David Brown said. “Think about that.”

Last weekend, a party took place at the home of a CFD commander and a wedding spilled out into the streets in West Ridge.

Police said they will not hesitate to make arrests as the stay-at-home order continues.