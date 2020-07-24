Wrigleyville looking different as 2020 Cubs season begins

CHICAGO – It’s a very strange opening day for many reasons and in Wrigleyville, it’s a stark difference from past years.

Last year, people filled the streets at Clark and Addison and fans flooded inside the ball park.

Friday at 6:08 p.m., there won’t be any fans in the seats, but there will be some allowed on the rooftops around the ballpark.

However, bars will definitely not be as packed as usual due to the city’s move back to Phase 3. The rollback took effect at midnight.

Wrigleyville bars that don’t serve food will not be allowed to seat people inside. That’s ok with some Cubs fans who are hopeful these measures will keep COVID-19 cases down.

“I see a lot of establishments are trying to set spaces outside but you really truly have to be careful,” said Susie Silverman. “This is not a joke. I think people can be responsible because at the end of the day if we are, everyone benefits.

Kyle Hendricks takes on the Brewers to start the 60-game campaign.