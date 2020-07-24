Wrigley rooftops open with COVID-19 restrictions for Cubs Opening Day

CHICAGO — It’s Opening Day and both the White Sox and Cubs are back in action tonight in Chicago.

Like everything else this year, Opening Day is going to be very different. For starters, it’s in July, and fans can only see games on TV — with one exception: the rooftops around Wrigley Field will be open, with restrictions.

The rooftops normally host about 200 or so fans for a game, but the ticket limit now is 25. Social distancing and other safety precautions are being taken as well.

With the ballpark completely empty, it’s safe to say Wrigleyville won’t have the same atmosphere during the season that Cubs’ fans are used to.

Bars and restaurants will follow COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the start of a very abbreviated season, with 60 games in a little more than two months. The Cubs kick of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Wrigley Field.

The Sox will host the Minnesota Twins on the South Side on Friday night.

No street closures are expected because there will not be any fans. The screen at Gallagher Way, adjacent to Wrigley Field, will not be showing the game.