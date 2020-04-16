Wrigley Field opens as satellite site for Lakeview Pantry

CHICAGO – Lakeview Pantry is now using Wrigley Field as a satelite hub to feed those affected by COVID-19.

Mayor Lightfoot joined Cubs owners Tom and Laura Ricketts Thursday to tour the new site at Wrigley Field.

“I am incredibly proud of Lakeview Pantry, the Ricketts Family and the entire Lakeview community for their work in stepping up and doing their part to support our residents and keep our city moving during this crisis,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “These past few months have been hard on all of us, and we still have a long way to go, but thanks to this new collaboration, we will be able to not only keep up with demand for food programs, but provide other social services as well. We are all in this together, and we will come out stronger than ever because of the passion and commitment of partnerships like these.”

Wrigley Field accommodates not only the space required for increased in-kind donations, but also for its volunteers to safely social distance.

Since March 16, visitors to Lakeview Pantry’s food programs have increased by more than 140 percent and its social services programs have risen by 30 percent.

“The strength of our city is in our neighborhoods and this community has been pulling together, neighbors helping neighbors, and it is heartwarming,” said Cubs Charities Board Chair Laura Ricketts. “We are proud to support Lakeview Pantry at this critical time as the Cubs organization transitions from preparing for baseball to supporting COVID-19 response efforts not only in Lakeview, but across Chicago and throughout Illinois.”

Hotel Zachary will serve as a host for health care workers from now until April 30th for health care workers at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Each worker will keep the same room the entire time and be allowed to have food delivered to the hotel.

“Challenges related to COVID-19 are impacting Chicagoans in a variety of ways, and we’re seeing that directly through increased demand for food and mental health support,” said Kellie O’Connell, CEO, Lakeview Pantry. “While we call Lakeview home, the Pantry’s work takes us to every corner of the city and we are so grateful to our neighbors, the Chicago Cubs, for stepping up to support those who need it most at this difficult time.”

Volunteers are needed to fill three-hour shifts in the concourse at Wrigley Field between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice.

In addition to strict adherence to social distancing, the use of cloth or other non-surgical masks at all Lakeview Pantry sites in accordance with the latest CDC recommendations is mandated.

To sign up or donate, click here.