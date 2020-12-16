Wrestling tournament in Lynwood sparks super spreader concerns

LYNWOOD, Ill. – Officials are worried about a potential super spreader event that took place in Lynwood Saturday in the form of a wrestling tournament.

It was called the King of the Ring Christmas Bash, which saw hundreds of wrestlers and spectators Saturday at the Southland Center, in violation of state COVID-19 mitigation measures.

The tournament was run by the Elite Athletic Club, out of Lake Station, Indiana.

The matter is being investigated by Cook County Department of Public Health and the Village of Lynwood has cited the Southland Center.

The general manager told the Daily Southtown that the facility has gone above and beyond keeping the place clean and people safe. She cited temperature checks, hand sanitizer and face mask requirements.

“We have done everything the right way,” Annie Byrne told the paper. “I have 25 hand sanitizers all over the place. I’ve taken out the water fountains and put in bottle fillers. We take temperatures. We spent more money that you can imagine on cleaning, masks, all proper (personal protective equipment) products. We have no spectators at all in the building during the week.”

The facility is owned by the Ho-Chunk Nation, but run by a third party.

Ho-Chunk is now conducting its own official inquiry into the matter.

WGN has reached out to the Lynwood mayor’s office and Elite Wrestling for comment. At this time, we have not heard back.