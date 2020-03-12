Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: A Wall St. sign next to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 16, 2008 in New York City. U.S. stocks continued to drop Tuesday morning for the second consecutive day, following yesterday’s Dow Jones Industrial Average plunge of 4.4% or 504 points, being the worst single day loss since […]

The stock market had its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepened.

The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%. The sell-of came despite action from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The steep drops over the last month have wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.