Workers surprise 7-year-old who loves construction for birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Way up several stories high, 7-year-old Sawyer Morgenthaler received a surprise from those he admires on a daily basis.

While staying home during the pandemic, Morgenthaler keeps a watchful eye on construction crews working down below.

“He gets his binoculars out, he keeps an eye on what everybody’s dong. He hollers “hey mom, look at this, 'they’re doing blah blah blah’,” said mother Sarah Morgenthaler. “ He knows the names of the equipment and stuff that I have no idea what he’s talking about.”

After seeing many kids receiving birthday surprises all over social media, Sarah had an idea.

She looked up the information for the construction company her little boy loves so much.

“I shot them a message on Instagram and they jumped right on it,” Morgenthaler said.

Otherwise Incorporated and McHugh Construction created a 12-foot banner to surprise Sawyer on Saturday.

His grandpa and nonni, who drove in from the suburbs, made sure not to miss this, but they stayed at ground level.

“It’s absolutely necessary,” Cindy Morgenthaler said. "Our son is a quadraplatigc and has respiratory difficulties and so they haven’t been out for a month.”

"Thank you, Sawyer said after his surprise. “Thanks everyone!"