Worker at Prudential Plaza tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — A worker at One Prudential Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19.

Property owner Sterling Bay notified some employees of a COVID-19 case Tuesday night, according to The Chicago Tribune Guild.

The employee felt ill on March 5 and went home before being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The employee has not returned to the property since feeling ill on March 5, according to building management.

Anyone who feels ill should stay home and see a health professional if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, Bay said.

“We will continue to follow all cleaning and disinfection recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) and have been aggressively cleaning all high touch areas throughout the buildings,” Bay said in a statement.

One Prudential Plaza was open for business Wednesday.