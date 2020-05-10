Wood Dale family discusses coronavirus experience after two-month battle

WOOD DALE, Ill. – A Wood Dale family is recovering from coronavirus following a two-month battle.

For the last two months, Eddie White was on a ventilator in medically-induced coma. He thought he had a cold, but it turned out to be double pneumonia and coronavirus.

“I would not wish this on anybody,” White said.

His sister and her son also got sick. For Patricia Jackson, the virus lasted two weeks but was almost unbearable.

“I could not even open a bottle of water, that’s how weak I was,” Jackson said.

Even though she could not see her brother in the hospital, she said the doctors and nurses who saved her brother’s life also saved hers.

The virus gave her panic attacks. The two are now home together after White made a long recovery.

“I told my sister I don’t want to go nowhere. I want to stay in the house,” White said. “I don’t wanna go out because it scared me, and I thank God for keeping me here to see another day.”

White believes he picked up coronavirus at his church on the West Side at the beginning of March.

While some churches are now suing the governor, White and Jackson are urging caution.

“A lot of people now are still not taking this virus serious. It’s very serious you know,” White said. “Wash your hands, wear your mask. Stay away from large gatherings, you know. Yes, yes.”

The family said they don’t think they will ever feel quite normal again in public.