Chicago woman in her 60s is Illinois’ first COVID-19 related death

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker announced the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois.

"I'm deeply saddened to share the news that I have dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak," Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday.

Pritzker said the patient was a woman in her 60s with an underlying condition who resided in Chicago, and was diagnosed earlier this month. He said she was not a resident in a nursing home.

Additionally, Illinois health officials reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. In total, there are now 160 cases of COVID-19 in 15 Illinois counties. Cases have occurred in ages 9 to 91.

Among those new cases, Pritzker said testing revealed an outbreak among the residents and staff of a private long-term facility in DuPage County.

He said after a woman at the facility tested positive for coronavirus Saturday, all residents and staff were tested. Testing revealed 21 positive confirmed cases, including 17 residents and 4 staff members.

“All of the individuals who have tested positive are now isolated at the facility or at a hospital, and visitors are now restricted,” Pritzker said.

Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“We are both saddened by the confirmation of our state’s first death from COVID-19. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during what we know is an incredibly difficult time for them. As we have all seen, this pandemic will disrupt the way we all go about our daily lives, but this sad news is a reminder of just how important it is for all Illinoisans to follow official health and safety guidance, practice social distancing, and do everything in their power to avoid infecting themselves and others in their community. Our actions today can save lives tomorrow. Everyone in this country has a responsibility to do their part to protect us all.” -Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.