Wisconsin to be added to Chicago’s quarantine travel order

CHICAGO — Wisconsin will soon be added to the City of Chicago’s emergency travel order, mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

At a news conference on housing assistance, Lightfoot said the number of COVID cases is causing concern.

Wisconsin to be added to Chicago's emergency travel order later this week, according to @chicagosmayor because of rising #COVID cases. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/FQ2lcV8BMy — Tonya Francisco (@TonyaFrancisco) July 27, 2020

The traveler order directs people entering or returning from specific states that are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases to quarantine.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are already on the list.

. The city says the list will be updated every Tuesday and go into effect the following Friday.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.