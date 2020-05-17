Wisconsin retirement center’s call for help inspires flood of book donations

WAUSAU, Wisc. – It began as a simple post on Facebook as Mountain Terrace Senior Living, a senior living home in a small northern Wisconsin city, asked locals to donate large print books for their residents to read.

But the post took off and quickly reached well beyond their community.

“By the next morning, people just from our area, we had about 200 books dropped off,” Community Relations Director Theresa Haase said.

Soon after, boxes of books arrived from all over the country and phone calls came in from those curious to the cause.

“They said, ‘Hey I heard you were looking for some books. I’ve got some on order with Amazon. I’m going to have them sent to you,’ and we just got them,” Haase said.

In all, more than 500 books have arrived so far. They include many caring messages to seniors and even a pen pal request from a sixth-grader in Virginia.

“Right now, I have seven residents that are so excited about that, they want to be her pen pal. And, they are writing letters in their spare time, all that spare time. Back to her sending photos and cards, and all sorts of fun stuff,” Haase said.