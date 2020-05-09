Wisconsin asks visitors, vacation homeowners to stay away for now

The state of Wisconsin is asking visitors not to come including families from Illinois who own homes there.

A notice from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services is asking people who have seasonal or second homes in the state to stay home. If you choose to travel there, the state asks that you immediately quarantine for 14 days.

Al Ghys and his family own a home in Friendship, Wisconsin near the Wisconsin Dells. He said they practice the same social distancing there as they do here.

“It’s not that hard to stay away from everyone once you’re there. It’s a nice place to get away,” he said. “We take food with us. We cook out on our grill, go on boat, not anything different. It’s just a place to be.”

Sandra Vitantonio and her husband own a condo at Abbey Springs in Fontana, Wisconsin near Lake Geneva. She received the notice from her homeowners association at the beginning of April. The notice asked them to follow Wisconsin’s guidelines for travel.

“this whole thing is a bummer it really is,” she said. “At this point in time, when the world’s turned upside down, we’re going to stay home.”

In the summer, Wisconsin’s tourism industry booms. The state makes more than $20 billion dollars a year on visitors.

Even with the pandemic, the Ghys family wants to go to their summer home more this year. They feel they can do that safely.

“When the weather breaks I think it’s going get a lot more difficult for everyone,” Ghys said.

This order is in effect until the end of at least the end of May.