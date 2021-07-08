Winner of first $1 million prize in Illinois vaccine lottery is from Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first $1 million vaccine lottery winner is from Chicago, the state announced Thursday.

Illinois made the first drawings in the state’s “All In for the Win” COVID-19 vaccine lottery today.

Four winners were chosen: one vaccinated adult for Chicago won $1 million, and three vaccinated Illinois youth with $150,000 scholarships: one from DeKalb County, one from Suburban Cook County, and the third from Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says Illinoisans should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

All In for the Win offers $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth, held in Bright Start 529 College Savings Plan.

Residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois (except for vaccines administered at certain federal facilities) are eligible to win.

Eligible residents are automatically entered into the lotteries. There are no sign-ups, no forms, and no waiting lines. IDPH will continue to check their records before each drawing. Once entered, residents remain eligible in all future drawings, unless they win.

The drawings will be held until Thursday, August 26th, with 43 cash prizes and 20 scholarship awards.

Three $100,000 winners will be chosen each Monday, from July 12th to August 16th.

Two adults from each of Illinois’ 11 Restore Illinois regions will win $100,000 on Thursday, August 12th

On Thursday, August 16th, two adults will be drawn to win $1 million each, and 17 youths will be drawn to win $150,000 scholarships.