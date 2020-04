CHICAGO — Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is bailing out Cook County jail inmates to protect them from COVID-19

More than 700 detainees and jail staff have tested positive for the virus. Six inmates and one correctional officer have died.

Wilson will announce Thursday morning he’s posting bond for 12 people charged with nonviolent misdemeanors. He’s also giving them face masks and $400.

Wilson is donating 10,000 face masks for the remaining detainees and staff at the jail.