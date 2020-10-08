US Senate candidate Willie Wilson, campaign spokesman test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — US Senate candidate Willie Wilson, along with his campaign spokesman Scott Winslow, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Winslow confirmed Thursday that Wilson and himself have contracted the virus. It is unknown if anyone else on his campaign team have tested positive.

Wilson says he is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun a 10-day quarantine. He also said he is suspending all in-person campaigning for the next 10 days.

“I recently tested positive for COVID-19. Like so many of my fellow Americans, I am not immune from COVID-19. This is a disease that does not discriminate,” Wilson said in a press statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.