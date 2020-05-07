Willie Wilson announces rescheduled locations, times for mask donation

CHICAGO — Willie Wilson announced Thursday the details of his rescheduled mask donation.

Wilson, who has already donated more than one million masks, planned to give away 5 million earlier this week at the United Center.

But a miscommunication and lack of permit and security plan forced it to be postponed.

Wilson now says he will give out masks Saturday at the following locations:

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church

2622 W. Jackson

8:00 a.m. -12 p.m.

Apostolic Church of God

6320 S. Dorchester

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



House of Hope

752 E. 114th Street

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Carpenter’s House

1651 N. Kedzie Ave.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Midwest Bible Church

3441 N. Cicero

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Richard J Daley Academy

5024 S. Wolcott

11a.m – 2p.m.

Logos Baptist Church

7280 N Caldwell Ave in Niles

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. John Community Church

13438 Harding in Robbins

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.