Willie Wilson announces rescheduled locations, times for mask donation

COVID-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO — Willie Wilson announced Thursday the details of his rescheduled mask donation.

Wilson, who has already donated more than one million masks, planned to give away 5 million earlier this week at the United Center.

But a miscommunication and lack of permit and security plan forced it to be postponed.

Wilson now says he will give out masks Saturday at the following locations:

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
2622 W. Jackson
8:00 a.m. -12 p.m.   

Apostolic Church of God     
6320 S. Dorchester    
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.    

House of Hope    
752 E. 114th Street    
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Carpenter’s House   
1651 N. Kedzie Ave.  
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Midwest Bible Church    
3441 N. Cicero   
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Richard  J Daley Academy    
5024  S. Wolcott    
11a.m – 2p.m.    

Logos Baptist Church   
7280 N Caldwell Ave  in  Niles
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. John Community Church
13438 Harding  in  Robbins
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.   

