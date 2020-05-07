Willie Wilson announces rescheduled locations, times for mask donation

CHICAGO — Willie Wilson announced Thursday the details of his rescheduled mask donation.
Wilson, who has already donated more than one million masks, planned to give away 5 million earlier this week at the United Center.
But a miscommunication and lack of permit and security plan forced it to be postponed.
Wilson now says he will give out masks Saturday at the following locations:
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church
2622 W. Jackson
8:00 a.m. -12 p.m.
Apostolic Church of God
6320 S. Dorchester
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
House of Hope
752 E. 114th Street
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Carpenter’s House
1651 N. Kedzie Ave.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Midwest Bible Church
3441 N. Cicero
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Richard J Daley Academy
5024 S. Wolcott
11a.m – 2p.m.
Logos Baptist Church
7280 N Caldwell Ave in Niles
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
St. John Community Church
13438 Harding in Robbins
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.