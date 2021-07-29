Will County recommending masks for all indoors in public; other area counties reach ‘substantial transmission’

JOLIET, Ill. — Will County health officials are recommending all residents to be wearing masks indoors in public as the county has entered the “substantial” transmission category as designated by the CDC.

Will County is the only area county at this time to officially recommend masks inside for those who are vaccinated. Other area counties who have recently entered the “substantial transmission” category are Cook, McHenry, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties.

“In the last few weeks we have seen positive COVID case numbers more than triple,” said WCHD Executive Director Sue Olenek. “It is mostly due to the Delta variant, but it is still COVID-19, and those who are unvaccinated are at risk. Please get your vaccination, and therefore limit the transmission of the virus. As the number of vaccinated individuals increases, the virus has less people to infect, and therefore less of an opportunity to continue mutating.”

Health officials have not recommended any mask mandates or recommendations yet in the counties that have entered the “substantial risk” category besides Will.

On Tuesday, the CDC reserved course on some masking guidelines by saying that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission.

Substantial transmission counties are described by the CDC as having 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Much of a recent substantial increase in Will County COVID-19 cases has been traced to the current Delta variant

Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that they are aligning with the CDC’s updated recommendations for masking, as well as their updated recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

1,691 new cases were reported in Illinois Thursday with 12 additional deaths.