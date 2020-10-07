Widow of man who died of COVID-19 shares their story

JOLIET, Ill. — When President Donald Trump returned to the White House after several days in the hospital with COVID-19, he recorded a video statement that continues to be controversial.

“I learned so much about coronavirus and one thing that’s for certain,” he said in the video. “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it.”

Those who heard the president’s comments include the families of those who have not beat the virus. Among them is Jan Smith of Joliet. Her husband Jim died late last month at the age of 72. While he had diabetes, she said he was in good health until they both contracted COVID-19.

Smith said her husband was a good person. She said some of their friends thought COVID-19 was a hoax.

“They didn’t take it very seriously and it’s funny to talk with them now,” she said. “We have friends in Georgia who are pretty much homebound now. They now take it very seriously.”

She said her husband worsened when he got the virus.

“They told him by day eight or nine that would probably take a turn,” Smith said. “That’s when it happened. He was right on schedule. That’s right when it happened. Within two days of being in the COVID unit, he was on a respirator and 13 days later he passed away.”

Smith said it was gut wrenching to know that when her husband was put on a respirator, no one was allowed to be in the hospital with him due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“He can’t hear his loved one’s voice or feel their hands,” she said. “It’s the most lonely place in the world to be.”

She said she was able to be with him during his final moments, and for that, she feels blessed.

“He had already been alone for three weeks,” she said. “He was going to be with me in the end. Those were the most precious moments of my life.”

Smith said she doesn’t wish this on anyone.

“If I can get one person to wear a mask that will actually protect those around them, and those around them, you know what, it’s worth it. It really is,” she said. I would not wish this thing on anyone. You don’t understand what it is until it hits close to home.”

Jim was a longtime member of the Joliet Rotary Club and served on the board of the Rialto Square Theater and the Will County Center for Economic Development.