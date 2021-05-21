‘Why are guidelines relaxing when cases and deaths are not significantly declining?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 5/21

SALEM, Massachusetts (KXAN) — Protect your kids: The Sanderson Sisters from "Hocus Pocus" will be back next year, star Bette Midler announced Thursday on Twitter. A sequel to the 1993 film will be released on the digital streaming platform Disney+.

Disney revealed in 2019 that "Hocus Pocus 2" was in development and that the original stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — were all returning. It offered few other details at the time, and wouldn't say when the movie would be released.