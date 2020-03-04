Who should get tested for COVID-19?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Should you get tested for COVID-19?

Here is a look at the criteria as Illinois state health officials ask for more resources, particularly more testing kits for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Illinois Department of Public Health director Ngozi Ezike testified at a House committee meeting Wednesday morning.

“We are requesting CDC provide an uninterrupted line of testing materials,” Ezike said.

Meanwhile back home Cook County Department of Public Health physician Dr Rachel Rubin said the testing process should begin with a phone call – not a visit to the hospital.

“What we would like them to do is call their local health dept, immediately,” she said. “They can also call their own doctor, but please call the health department. We have a questionnaire that we go through, where we determine what their symptoms are.”

These are the guidelines local and national healthcare workers are following to initiate COVID-19 testing:

People with fever, cough, shortness of breath and other respiratory illness only if:

They have been in close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case

OR

They have a history of travel to countries considered by the Centers for Disease Control as level 3 threats. Right now, that is China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

Testing is indicated for people with no identified exposure if they are experiencing fever and an acute lower respiratory illness like pneumonia, without an alternative explanation like the flu.

“Flu has been ruled out. Bacterial pneumonia has been ruled out. Other viral illnesses have been ruled out and we don’t have any other reason (for hospitalization),” Rubin said. “These people are tested.”

If it’s determined the patient on the phone requires testing, Rubin said the health department will work with a local hospital.

“We will arrange for them to be received at a local emergency department where they will be met at the door, a mask put on and immediately put into isolation,” Rubin said. “And caregivers interacting will be in proper protective gear.”

Specimens are taken including a nasal and throat swab. The samples are packaged and sent to one of three state labs for evaluation. They are located in Springfield, Carbondale and Chicago.

Samples that test positive are also sent to CDC for confirmation. It takes 24 hours to get results.

“In that intervening time while they are in the ER, if they are sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, they will be admitted to an isolation room,” Rubin said. “It will be reverse isolation so the airflow is in and not out. If they are well enough to go home, we send them home with some masks and say, ‘Isolate yourselves.’”

It’s an honor system. Health officials check in twice daily via email or a telephone call. They ask for the patient’s temperature and about any respiratory symptoms.

So far, 200 people have been tested in Illinois, but earlier about 1000 suspected cases were sent directly to the CDC.

As the illness spreads, Rubin said more resources are needed.

Illinois currently has the ability to test 1000 more patients.

“We need more tests,” Rubin said. “And we need more tests desperately and quickly.”

Moving forward all Illinois cases will be tested in the state for a more rapid diagnosis. But that depends on the receipt of more test kits.

Also, even people who have tested negative but know they have been exposed to COVID-19 must be isolated.