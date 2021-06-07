White Sox giving away free tickets during pop-up vaccine event in upcoming series

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner tags Chicago White Sox’s Adam Eaton out at home off a throw from left fielder Justin Williams as umpire Nic Lentz watches during the first inning of an interleague baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — The White Sox are giving away free tickets to fans who get vaccinated at the ballpark in their upcoming series.

The team partnered with Cook County Health and will hold a Johnson & Johnson pop-up vaccine event Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. All of the games are scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m.

Fans can register for appointments through the Cook County Health website. Time slots are scheduled when the gates open – 90 minutes prior to first pitch – and will be available through the end of the 5th inning. Walk-up appointments will be offered subject to availability.

Fans who get vaccinated at the ballpark have the option to receive two free tickets to the game or obtain a voucher for two tickets for a game in the upcoming home series against Toronto or against Tampa Bay. Vouchers can be redeemed at the Advance Ticket Windows inside the ballpark or at the White Sox Box Office at Gate 4.