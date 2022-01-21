Whistleblower alleges Southwest Side smokeshop owners fraudulently opened COVID-19 testing center

CHICAGO — A whistleblower filed an OSHA complaint alleging owners of smoke shops on the Southwest Side fraudulently opened a COVID-19 testing site and ignored PPE requests.

Hannah Crawford, a former employee at Cookies Smoke Shop, near Currie High School, took a job working there in October. By December as the omicron variant started to surge, her bosses told her she’d be reassigned.

“Tomorrow you will go to 5850 South Kedzie and you will just be doing COVID tests,” Crawford said.

Crawford alleges that the shop owners opened a storefront COVID-19 testing site next to their other shop “Smoke For Less,” located on Kedzie and 59th Street in Gage Park.

The OSHA complaint spells out what Crawford called “questionable practices,” saying insurance information frequently was not recorded on the forms.

“if you’re not recording insurance information, are they just charging it all to the government and then also going on the side and charging $20, $25, maybe $40 for a test?” her attorney Nik Kreitman said.

Crawford said her requests for PPE supplies were ignored and alleges she was told her pay would be reduced.

The COVID-19 testing was advertised as free, but Crawford claims the owners charged variable rates.

Crawford said she was fired after raising the concerns and that’s why she is speaking up.

An attorney for the owners declined to comment.