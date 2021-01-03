While first wave of CPS teachers are expected back in schools Monday, union says some will stay home

CHICAGO — While Chicago Public Schools expects a first wave of teachers to return to their classrooms Monday, the Chicago Teachers Union says some members will stay home as they argue the risk of COVID-19 is still too high.

Starting Monday, classes will be in session for Pre-K and special education students in CPS. While the kids will be remote until hybrid classes start the following week, their teachers are expected to give digital instruction from inside school buildings on Monday.

Arguing the district is putting teachers’ health at risk, union officials say they plan to hold several actions next week. This includes a Monday morning press conference where some teachers are expected to reject the mandate to work in-person and will announce their intention to continue working remotely.

Included in their demands is for ventilation systems in older schools to be tested to evaluate how COVID-19 could spread and for school workers to be granted an exception for working remotely if they have a family member who is at high-risk for serious coronavirus-related complications.

“My building is more than 100 years old, we know older buildings and their ventilation system are not what the 2020 standards would be especially during a pandemic,” said CPS teacher Lori Torres, who will return to class with a second wave of instructors on January 25.

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said:

“The overwhelming scientific evidence, expert guidance and experiences of school districts across Illinois are clear: schools can safely reopen with a comprehensive plan in place. The CTU has not identified any area where the district’s plan falls short of public health guidelines and the CTU’s last-minute tactics are deeply disrespectful to the 77,000 mostly Black and Latinx families who selected in-person learning. It is the district’s expectation that teachers without an accommodation report to work tomorrow, just as principals, custodial staff, engineers, and food service staff have throughout the entirety of the pandemic.”

The CTU is also calling for CPS to fast track the hiring of nurses and to invest in more social workers and counsellors, particularly for students coming from those African American and Latinx communities.

A letter signed by 32 aldermen released Sunday echoes some of the union’s concerns, while outlining a nine-point plan to get learning going again and calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson to establish clearer criteria for reopening.

The letter says in part:”…we are deeply concerned that Chicago Public Schools’ current plan for students and staff to return to school buildings does not meet the district’s objective of increasing equity for students, and fails to adequately address a number of safety concerns identified by parents, students, and staff in light of the ongoing pandemic.”

The aldermen also called on CPS to outline their testing and contact tracing plans, which they said would be especially useful for hotspot neighborhoods.

That could include the 60639 area where Torres Teaches, which ended the week of December 26 with a 17.9 % positivity rate. She said she’s afraid it could get worse.

“I know if you open the doors to allow children into the building the threat of community spread is real,” Torres said.