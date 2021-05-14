‘When will Moderna come out with vaccine for kids?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 5/14

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin said Thursday she is offering a $5,000 reward for the recovery of a tiger found briefly wandering a Houston neighborhood over the weekend.

Baskin, a principal figure in the "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" documentary, said in a Facebook post that the money will go to "the person responsible for the immediate, safe hand over of India the Tiger to a sanctuary that is accredited by the Global Federation of Sanctuaries provided that person's efforts with law enforcement is sufficient to convict both buyer and seller involved in the transfers of the tiger."