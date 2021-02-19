When will Illinois move to Phase 5 of reopening plan?

As new cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates continue to decline in Illinois, many are wondering when the state will transition into the next phase of the state’s reopening plan.

The state’s ‘Restore Illinois’ plan notes that all sectors of the economy, including businesses, schools and recreation will resume normal operations with ‘safety’ measures in Phase 5.

Guidelines state Illinois will enter Phase 5 when either a vaccine is developed or treatment options are readily available to ensure care capacity is not a concern.

Governor JB Pritzker was asked this week when the state might enter the next phase.

“What I can tell you is every day we’re getting closer to that. Every day people get a vaccine, people sign up and get a vaccine and we get a little closer,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker added that a wide supply of vaccine doses and widespread inoculation is crucial to entering Phase 5 of the state’s reopening plan.

“Each month the supply increases and we are fulfilling on the major demand that exists now and we will get to the point where there will be a vaccine for anybody, anytime they ask for it,” Pritzker said.

Federal health officials have said it will likely be June before most Americans have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.