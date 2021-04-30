‘What’s to prevent another major surge later this year or next?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 4/30

CHICAGO — Do you want to know if your alderman has been charged with a crime? There's a website that helps Chicagoans figure that out.

The website hasmyaldermanbeenindicted.com lets you type in your address and will tell you if your ward's alderman has been charged with a crime. The website was launched in 2019, by the South Side journalism lab City Bureau, but on Thursday Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th Ward) and former Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd Ward) were both indicted — bringing renewed attention to the site.