What the Swine Flu pandemic can teach us bout COVID-19

It's been about a decade since the world saw the last pandemic. It was an outbreak of the virus known as H1N1, or Swine Flu.

It began in the U.S. in Spring 2009 and like COVID-19, it spread quickly throughout the globe, and infected 1.4 billion people within about a year.

When the outbreak began, the fear was that millions would die.

People were forced to take many of the same precautions then that is being asked now with COVID-19.

People worldwide wore masks and schools were closed across the country as a public health emergency.

The virus took a deadly toll. Starting in April of 2009, and over roughly the next year, there were almost 61 million cases in the U.S. and more than 12,000 deaths.

Globally, the data was just as dire.

There were more than 1.4 billion cases of H1N1 and more than a half-million deaths, according to one CDC estimate.

Dr. Karla Satchell is professor of Microbiology-Immunology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She said it’s too early to know how deadly COVID-19 will be.

“This is spreading more rapidly, and there is no immunity in anyone in the population for this,” she said. “And the disease seems to be as fatal and even slightly more.”

At this point, that has been one of the biggest differences with H1N1 and why there is so much concern.

According to the CDC, the U.S. death rate from Swine Flu was between 0.001 - and 0.007. That is lower than the seasonal flu. COVID-19 has been much higher.

Satchell said social distancing is key. The highest death rates have occurred in areas like Wuhan and Italy where the health care system was overwhelmed and broke down.

“The thought is, with really great health care systems, you can keep that rate down below 1 percent,” she said. “You can save a lot of lives with medical interventions but if the medical interventions crack, than it goes up to 2, 3, and I think now we’re up to 4 percent.”

Another key difference is the Swine Flu hit young people hard.

Globally, 80 percent of the deaths occurred in people younger than age 65. Experts believed that's because many older people had been exposed to a strain of the virus and had developed some immunity.

COVID-19 is brand new. And Satchell said it will take time to get there with this virus.